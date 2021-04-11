Mother Arrested After 3 Young Children Found Dead In Los Angeles Apartment

By 1 hour ago
  • Los Angeles police said three children under the age of 5 were discovered dead in the Reseda neighborhood Saturday morning.
    Los Angeles police said three children under the age of 5 were discovered dead in the Reseda neighborhood Saturday morning.
    Damian Dovarganes / AP
Originally published on April 10, 2021 7:15 pm

A mother is in custody after authorities discovered three deceased children in an apartment building in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday morning.

All three children were believed to be under the age of 5, police said.

Police did not confirm a motive or a cause of death, but multiple local media outlets report the children were stabbed to death.

Police discovered the bodies of the children while responding to a call about a possible death in an apartment along the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard.

The mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, was taken into custody later Saturday in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County more than 200 miles away, in Central California. Police said Carrillo allegedly stole a silver Toyota pickup truck in the Bakersfield area before she was arrested.

"She is considered the sole suspect in this case," the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The official cause of death has not yet been determined, but the LAPD said an investigation would be conducted with the Robbery-Homicide Division and the Juvenile Division.

"These are the moments we carry throughout our career," Lt. Raul Joel told the Los Angeles Times at the scene. "It's hard to process that as a police officer."

The children's grandmother was the person who called police after discovering their bodies, the Times reported. Joel told the paper there had not been any prior calls to police at the residence.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Reseda
Los Angeles
Liliana Carrillo
Los Angeles Police Department
LAPD
" Lt. Raul Joel
Reseda Boulevard
Bakersfield

Related Content

Housing Projects And Empty Lots. How Chanell Stone Is Reframing Nature Photography

By Will Matsuda Feb 27, 2021

When most people think about traditional nature photography, black and white images of towering mountains and rushing rivers in the American West are often what comes to mind. It's a genre that was made popular by men like Ansel Adams and Edward Weston, whose work in the early 1900s often positioned the natural world as something that is remote, wild and untouched.

But missing from this tradition is another kind of landscape — the natural beauty found within cities.

Double K, People Under The Stairs Rapper And Producer, Dead At 43

By Feb 1, 2021

Michael Turner — better known as Double K, rapper and producer in the Los Angeles duo People Under The Stairs — died Jan. 30 of unspecified causes. He was 43. A friend, DJ Mark Luv, shared the news via Instagram, writing that Turner "passed away peacefully." An examination by the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner has yet to be performed.

LA COVID-19 Vaccinations Delayed By Protesters

By Feb 1, 2021

For nearly an hour Saturday, about 50 vaccination opponents and right-wing supporters of former President Donald Trump delayed COVID-19 vaccinations when they protested at the entrance to Dodger Stadium, the site of a mass vaccination campaign.

Holding signs that said things such as "COVID=Scam," "Don't be a lab rat" and "Tell Bill Gates to go vaccinate himself," the protesters caused the Los Angeles Fire Department to close the stadium entrance as a precaution. People in hundreds of cars, waiting in line for hours, had to wait even longer.