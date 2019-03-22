Related Program: All Things Considered Mueller Delivers Findings From Russia Investigation To Attorney General Barr By Carrie Johnson • 35 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 22, 2019 6:13 pm Attorney General William Barr received a report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday of the findings from Mueller's investigation into the Russian attack on the 2016 presidential election. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.