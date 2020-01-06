Muhlenberg County Teacher Files For 15th District House Seat

A Muhlenberg County educator is seeking Kentucky’s 15th district house seat this fall.

Democrat Crystal Chappell filed her papers last week to run for the seat currently held by Republican Melinda Gibbons Prunty. Chappell is a graduate of the Emerge Kentucky candidate training program and the National Education Association’s “See Educators Run” seminar. Chappell unsuccessfully ran for the sixth district state senate seat in 2018 against incumbent CB Embry.

Chappell has served as chair of the Muhlenberg County Democratic Executive Committee since 2012. The 15th house district includes Muhlenberg County and part of Hopkins County.