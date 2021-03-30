Murray Calloway Need Line Offers New Logo Design Contest

Murray Calloway Need Line is changing its logo, and it's looking to the community for help. Board member Martin Milkman speaks with Tracy Ross about the Need Line program and its upcoming logo contest.

After years of using the same logo, Murray Calloway Need Line is looking to rebrand with a new logo more indicative of the non-profit's current mission. "I taught at Murray State for 31 years," Milkman begins. "I always thought that Need Line was a food pantry, and that's it."

Once Milkman joined the Need Line board, he realized there was much more to this organization than a food pantry. "We do assistance with utility bills, health care, counseling, all sorts of things. We're also a resource center, so if some other agency has money for utilities, we can refer people there. We're trying to not only feed people and assist them with basic needs; we want them to get to financial security themselves."

"Every month, we have a Senior Day," Milkman continues. "We have 300 seniors that receive...meat, eggs, grains, cereal; you name it. We have a lot of other activities for people who qualify. They can come by anytime at Need Line and pick up what they need. If they need money, we've recently increased the amount of money that we can offer them for the month."

"That can be for utility bills, transportation, copayments for medicine. If someone comes in and it's obvious they don't have adequate clothing for them and their families, we can give them a piece of paper that lets them go to Angel's Attic and get stuff for free. There's a lot of coordination between all these different agencies."

The logo contest is open to students in grades K-12, and college students and adults. Three top entries will be selected from each category before a final winner is declared. Prizes for elementary entries are $10 Dairy Queen gift cards, high-schoolers, two movie tickets, and college students and adults, a $100 certificate and a bowl from Need Line's Empty Bowls project.

Submissions to the contest must be 8x10" and "MCC Need Line" must be included somewhere in the image. Entries can be e-mailed to needline@murray-ky.net or brought to the Need Line office at 509 N. 8th Street in Murray. Entries must include the participant's name, phone number, address, and age group/category.

To find more information or ask any questions, contact 270-753-6333 and ask for Emma or e-mail Martin Milkman at mmilkman@murraystate.edu or needline@murray-ky.net. For more information on Murray Calloway Need Line, visit their website.

"I hope [this contest] makes people much more aware of what Need Line does. Not necessarily for financial donations, although they're certainly welcome...but just to know what we're doing out there. It creates awareness for some people who may be in need of our services," Milkman concludes.