Murray High School Dismissed In Response To Bomb Threat

Murray High School dismissed its students this morning after receiving a bomb threat. This is the second day in a row law enforcement officers have been present at the high school campus in response to a potential threat.

Sgt. Andrew Wiggins with the Murray Police Department said the call came in around 8:10 a.m. He said several officers were already on the scene, and the department notified the bomb squad as well as the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).

Wiggins said the search is ongoing and the building will be searched multiple times.

“We’re going to double and triple check to make sure everything is safe before the scene is released back to the school,” he added.

Wiggins said officers hadn’t found anything yet, but were still searching. He said the whereabouts of the caller are still being investigated.

Regarding potential that today’s threat is connected with yesterday’s false report, Wiggins said, “That’s definitely something we’re looking into, but can’t release at this time.”

He declined to say whether or not anyone has been taken in for questioning or arrested.

Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Samons told WKMS News when the district became aware of the threat, students were evacuated and law enforcement began searching the building.

Regarding whether or not today’s bomb threat is connected to yesterday’s false report of shots fired, Samons said he is very proud of the response from students and law enforcement today, and school counselors will be made available to students this week.

Only students at the high school were dismissed early.

Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the ATF assisted.

Murray State University released a statement which said the threat did not impact the university campus.

This story may be updated.