Murray High School principal Teresa Speed will assume the role of Director of District Wide Service on July 1.

The role includes Athletic Director and Maintenance and Custodial services. Athletic Director Jim Bauer is stepping down from this role in the 2019-2020 school year.

Speed will assist with the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame Program as a district representative. She will remain as MHS principal until June 30. The district is seeking applicants for the principal position.