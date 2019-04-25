Murray High Teacher Arrested After Police Say He Set Up Recorder In School Bathroom

A Murray High School teacher is facing charges after police say he set up a video recording device in a school bathroom.

Murray Police said in a release Thursday that 53-year-old Mark Boggess was detained and taken in for questioning after staff notified police they had located a video recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse's station to record people while they were changing.

The suspect was identified from the video as he was setting it in place. Boggess was taken into custody after information obtained from school staff and the interview.

He is charged with three counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of voyeurism.

According to the school's website he teachers health and physical education.

The case is open and an investigation is ongoing.