Murray Plastics Company Produces 6,000 Faceshields A Day For State And Local PPE Needs

A plastics company in Murray is producing 6,000 faceshields a day in an effort to support state and local personal protective equipment (PPE) needs.

TGI Plastics began production of face shields when Senior Project Manager of Kentucky’s Association of Economic Development, Corky Peeks, sent the company a request of 200,000 face shields for the state’s National Guard.

Pavel Smyshlyaevn is part owner of TGI Plastics. He says his company has completed the order for the state National Guard.

“We were made aware of the PPE shortage by the Commonwealth. The call came from Corky Peeks. He works for the Kentucky Association of Economic Development,” Smyshlyaevn said. “We have a friend in northern New Jersey who helped us with the design of the band. We kind of figured out where to get the other parts. And right now we're making them right here in Murray. So we fulfilled our order to the National Guard and the state Department of Health.”

Now his main goal is helping his region return to normal as safely as possible.

“We make 6,000 units per day. We have 100,000 units in stock and we're ready to supply anybody in the WKMS coverage area,” Smyshlyaevn said. “We're trying to help the schools. I want to get the PPE out to everybody.”

Smyshlyaev says all his face shields are 100 % FDA compliant. He says his shields will be available at cost or $8 dollars a unit for locally owned businesses, schools, and hospitals in the western Kentucky region. A unit includes two face shields.

TGI Plastics is currently working alongside health professionals at Murray-Calloway County Hospital to design new PPE equipment, including an “incubation box.”

“We're also working with a Murray hospital and its EMT department to design a new product, an incubation box.” Smyshlyaev said. “It's a unique product that nobody else is going to manufacture. We're going to have a patent on it.”

TGI Plastics owner says he hopes providing affordable PPE to his region will allow for a successful return to school and business in the coming weeks.

TGI Plastics is a financial supporter of WKMS.