A pro-wrestling show on TNT will feature two Murray State alums.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite premieres Wednesday at 7 p.m. Alumnus Dustin Lee Howard appears on the show’s roster under the ring name “Chuck Taylor”. Alumna Leva Bates will also appear on the show as “The Librarian.”

The two-hour show airs weekly on Wednesdays and will take place in different cities across the nation. Tonight’s show starts in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena.