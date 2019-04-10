Murray State to Host Conference with Center for International Business and Trade

This May, Murray State's Paducah campus will host an international business and trade conference centered around thriving in the global economy. Hutchens Distinguished Professor of Management at MSU, Sandy Miles, Ph.D., and the Director of Development for the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, Brian Canerdy, visit Sounds Good to discuss the upcoming conference.

Sandy Miles and Brian Canerdy discuss the upcoming international business and trade conference with Tracy Ross.

From the Murray State CITB website:

""Thriving in a Global Economy" will provide a platform for exploring and discussing the opportunities, challenges, and strategies for successfully navigating global commerce in a complex economic and commercial environment. Attention will focus on positive financial outcomes while acknowledging business and industry's impact on all stakeholders including customers, employees, and the communities in which they operate to provide a sustainable future for commerce and the communities in which they reside."

The international business and trade conference will take place on Murray State's regional campus in Paducah, KY. Those who work in a business, government, or academic entity that currently participates in international business and trade, or those who may have an interest in pursuing opportunities for expansion into a global market, are all encouraged to attend. The conference provides attendees the opportunity to work with and learn from academic scholars, representatives of international businesses, and other players within the global economy. "We hope to ultimately be a partner in expanding and growing our region through providing sound research, making connections, and being a hub through strong community and regional partnerships of the many resources available to all who want to become involved in international business and trade or who want to enhance their global presence," says Canerdy.

The conference will take place in Paducah on Thursday, May 9th from 9 am to 5 pm. Registration is $79 per person, with lunch provided by Murray State Town & Gown. The deadline to register for the conference is Friday, May 3rd. For more information on the conference, visit the Murray State website or e-mail Sandy Miles, Ph.D., at smiles@murraystate.edu.

"There's a lot of great opportunities not just for international trade, but for global business. Whether it's an international company relocating into this area, the CIBT is a resource in terms of events, programming, customizing services, anything that we can do to facilitate. We aren't about replicating services, but connecting the businesses to the existing services so it can streamline the process and get information to the businesses that they need to grow and expand more efficiently," says Miles.