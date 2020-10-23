Murray State Human Rights Group To Hold Virtual Breonna’s Law Event With State Rep. Attica Scott

Credit Courtesy Christopher Jackson

A human rights group at Murray State University is co-hosting a virtual event on Breonna’s Law Wednesday featuring a lawmaker who wants no-knock warrants to become obsolete. 

Christopher Jackson is group coordinator of Amnesty International at Murray State. He says State Representative Attica Scott of Louisville who sponsors the law ending no-knock warrants will be the keynote speaker of the Zoom event. Jackson says the aim is to spread awareness of the law in more rural areas because that’s where support is most needed.

“It is important that everyone expresses interest in the law and support to their legislators so when it comes time for them to pass [the bill] in the legislature in the spring, it passes,” Jackson said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed similar legislation in June. Scott pre-filed the bill Aug. 16. The Murray State group is co-hosting the event at 6 p.m. CST, on Oct. 28 with Amnesty International organizations at Western Kentucky University and University of Kentucky. 

Jackson said anyone can attend the information session, but they must RSVP in advance. People can sign up for the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yaDOHEpPRJGxBOGxyvp4GQ

 

