A Murray State linebacker was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, becoming the second highest pick in school history.

Quincy Williams has entered the professional ranks following a senior season in which he received first team All-OVC honors and picked up 111 tackles. He finished second in the country in solo tackles per game with 7.1.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked him with the 98th pick making him the second Murray State player to be chosen by that team.