Murray State Partners With Primary Care For Campus Health Services

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Murray State University is partnering with Primary Care Medical Center in Murray to offer campus health services. 

The university moved to outsource campus health services last fall.

That move was met with some concern from the campus community who said the partnership with Fast Pace Urgent Care was not providing the same level of care as the former onsite services.

President Bob Jackson said in an email sent to faculty, staff and students that when evaluating which medical providers who submitted their materials for consideration, “it was apparent that Primary Care Medical Center provides the necessary services.”

Starting June 1, a physician and staff with Primary Care will occupy a location on the first floor of Wells Hall. After-hours phone access with a physician will also be provided.

A smartphone app will also allow for interaction with medical professionals.

