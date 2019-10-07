Murray State Professor Appointed To State Advisory Council for Exceptional Children

A Murray State University professor will serve on Kentucky’s Advisory Council for Exceptional Children.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin appointed Dr. Eric Umstead to serve on the advisory council. Umstead is an assistant professor of special education at Murray State.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the council provides policy guidance with respect to special education and related services for children with disabilities in Kentucky. The council also advises the Department of Education regarding the provision of appropriate services for children up to 20 years of age.

Dr. Umstead will represent Kentucky’s post-secondary education institutions on the advisory council. He said his role on the council will tie in with his research interests.

“My particular area of interest is in the transition of students with disabilities into productive lives,” Umstead said. “For me, it’s about how can we help persons with disabilities be productive in the future.”

Umstead’s term on the Advisory Council for Exceptional Children will expire in 2022.