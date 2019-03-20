Murray State Racers To Begin NCAA Tournament Play In Connecticut

The Murray State University Racers will play their first game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday afternoon in Hartford, Connecticut, against a Marquette University squad that has struggled as of late.

The Racers won the OVC post-season tournament to make it to their 17th NCAA tournament appearance. The team is led by an explosive Ja Morant who’s scored 24.6 points per game this season. Morant set OVC and MSU single-season records with 512 assists.

The Marquette University Golden Eagles have lost the last five out of six games heading into Connecticut. This is their 33rd NCAA tournament appearance. The team finished 2nd during the regular season in the Big East Conference and lost in the conference tournament semifinals to Seton Hall University.

The two teams have met twice before in the NCAA Tournament. Marquette most recently beat Murray State in the second round of the tournament in 2012. The winner of the game will play either the University of Vermont or Florida State University on Saturday.

The game will tip-off at 3:20 p.m. central time, airing on television on TBS.