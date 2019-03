The Murray State Racers are heading to Hartford, Connecticut to take on Marquette in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 12th seed Racers learned their matchup against the 5th seed Golden Eagles on Selection Sunday. The game is on March 21, time to be determined.

This is the 17th time the Racers are in the NCAA tournament. They won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament last week.

Kentucky faces Abilene Christian on March 21. Tennessee takes on Colgate on March 22.