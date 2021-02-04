Murray State University Announced As Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Site

The CFSB Center on Murray State University’s campus will serve as one of four new regional COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kentucky, according to a release Thursday from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

Vaccinations will be administered on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST with priority given to those who are 70 years old or older, detailed in phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan. Murray State University is partnering with the Calloway County Health Department, Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and local governments to operate the site.

Those interested in a vaccine are encouraged to visit the Calloway County Health Department’s website or call 270-753-3381 to sign up for an appointment.

“Murray State University (MSU) is very pleased to assist the commonwealth and Gov. Beshear as a regional COVID-19 vaccination site,” said MSU President Bob Jackson in a statement. “We have excellent facilities, dedicated people and an important duty to help with delivering vaccinations to this region in partnership with the Calloway County Health Department, MSU Health Services, Murray-Calloway County Hospital and many others in the Jackson Purchase as we work to end this pandemic.”

The locations of other regional vaccination sites announced in the state include Glasgow, Bowling Green, and Covington. State health officials also announced regional and county health departments will receive more vaccine doses based on population. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said each department will receive in the next three weeks an allocation of doses equal to 1% of the population a department serves, with the minimum allocation of 100 doses.

“All 120 counties will now be serviced through their local health departments,” said Dr. Stack in a statement. “The quantities are insufficient. The vaccine quantities, overall, are not enough for the task, but this is still incremental progress.”

WKMS News recently reported some western Kentucky health departments were being swamped with calls regarding vaccine availability despite having an insufficient supply of doses.

Dr. Stack also said between 40 to 50 local pharmacies and 80 to 100 Walgreens stores in Kentucky will receive 13,000 vaccine doses as a part of a federal program delivering 1 million doses to pharmacies across the country, with pharmacies operating in the program as soon as next week.

State health officials reported 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 58 newly reported deaths; 1,340 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 368 are in an intensive care unit, and 171 are on a ventilator. The statewide test positivity rate is 8.37%.