Murray State University Student Charged With Rape

The Murray Police Department recently arrested a Murray State University student on one charge of first-degree rape after he allegedly sexually assualted a female at a party.

According to the warrant of arrest, the victim told MPD Officer Justin Swope she was at a party with friends, including 24-year-old Matthew Preston Kirk, where they consumed alcohol and played games throughout the early hours of the morning on Oct. 22. She reportedly told officers she passed out that evening and sometime later, woke up to Kirk kneeling behind her. She also reportedly told police she was unconscious and never consented to sex.

The warrant quoted the victim’s statement in part: “Like my body was there, but my mind was not.”

According to police documents, the victim contacted authorities the following morning and agreed to be taken to the emergency room for a sexual assault kit.

The warrant states Kirk began “sobbing and whimpering” during a phone interview with Swope. And after Kirk’s friend said he was worried Kirk might hurt himself, Swope reported sending a unit to Kirk’s dorm to conduct a welfare check. At that point, Kirk reportedly agreed to conduct an interview with police at the station.

Police documents state Kirk initially denied having sex with the victim, claiming he was too drunk to remember. He later allegedly recanted and recalled specific details of the alleged incident, including locations and positions. He also allegedly admitted to knowing the victim was unconscious during the sex act “and what he did was wrong.”

Kirk also reportedly told police he “was getting what he deserved” and when asked why, said, “Because I did it.”

Kirk was charged with one count of first degree rape and arrested by MPD on Oct. 23.

