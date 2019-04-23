“Muttons & Buttons & Pearls, Oh My!” Wins QuiltWeek Best Of Show

By 3 minutes ago
  • "Muttons & Buttons & Pearls, Oh My!" Wins Best Of Show.
    Courtesy of Janet Stone

A quilt inspired by antique woven coverlets is the American Quilter’s Society 2019 Spring Paducah QuiltWeek Best Of Show.

Janet Stone of Overland Park, Kansas, won with “Muttons and Buttons and Pearls, Oh My!”

Stone said she never expected to win Best of Show this year. “Honestly, I was having lunch with my friends a couple of weeks ago, they said ‘you have one in Paducah?’ and I said, ‘yeah, but it’s not going to do that well.’ So, you know, you never know. I look at my things and I just don’t think they are all that great and then my friends look at them and they think they’re wonderful,” she said.

Credit Courtesy of Janet Stone

Stone said the quilt is part of a series of "alphabet quilts" she's created. She said she enjoys incorporating the alphabet into her work.  

Stone said it took seven months to complete “Muttons and Buttons and Pearls, Oh My!” QuiltWeek is Wednesday until Saturday in the Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah.

Stone said she uses raw-edge applique, putting a blanket stitch around each piece and sews on a domestic sewing machine.

Stone said she’s been “seriously’ quilting since 2006.  

She previously won awards for her quilts in 2016, 2017 and 2018.  

Quiltweek

