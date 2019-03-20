Nashville's SmileDirectClub Announces 2,000 New Jobs

By 34 seconds ago
  • Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Facebook Page

Gov. Bill Lee has announced Nashville-based SmileDirectClub will hire more than 2,000 employees over the next five years as part of plan to expand its headquarters and facilities in Tennessee.

Lee said Wednesday that the company's $217 million investment will create new jobs in Nashville. State officials have not revealed the amount of incentives the company will receive for the expansion project.

The company offers clear teeth aligners often at a lower cost than traditional braces offered by orthodontists. The company, which first launched in 2014, says it currently employs more than 1,600 people in the Nashville area.

This is the second expansion SmileDirectClub has launched in Nashville in two years. In 2017, SmileDirectClub announced a $4.5 million expansion to create nearly 450 jobs.

Tags: 
nashville
Jobs

Related Content

Nashville Police Union: Amazon Getting 'Corporate Welfare'

By Nov 30, 2018
Sergey Kuzmin / 123rf Stock Photo

Nashville's police union is blasting the city's plans to award up to $15 million in incentives for Amazon's new facility, calling it "corporate welfare."

Automation For The People? Ohio Valley At High Risk For Job Losses

By Mar 11, 2019
J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL

The Ohio Valley has seen its share of workplace disruption with job losses in manufacturing and energy sectors. But a recent report warns that thousands of the region’s service, transportation, office and warehouse jobs could also be at risk. This time the threat is a coming wave of automation.