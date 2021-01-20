Nearly 200,000 Flags On National Mall Represent Those Who Cannot Attend Inauguration

  • Thousands of flags make up the "Field of Flags" on the National Mall, representing the thousands of people who cannot attend the inauguration because of the pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.
    Susan Walsh / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on January 20, 2021 8:11 am

In lieu of the crowds of spectators that fill the National Mall for a typical inauguration, this year the iconic stretch of land will be filled with nearly 200,000 flags, representing the thousands of people who cannot attend because of the coronavirus pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

The art display represents all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and the five U.S. territories: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

According to a statement from President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s inaugural committee, the display reflects a "commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home." It is part of the inaugural theme of "America United."

Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images

At night, the "Field of Flags" installation will be lit up by 56 "pillars of light."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
