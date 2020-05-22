New Zealand's Prime Minister Touts 4-Day Week To Boost Domestic Tourism

By 1 hour ago
  • Experts say New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Facebook Live appearances and reassuring messages have led to an 80% approval rating.
    Experts say New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Facebook Live appearances and reassuring messages have led to an 80% approval rating.
    Mark Mitchell / AP
Originally published on May 21, 2020 3:29 pm

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has floated the idea of a four-day work week to encourage domestic travel in the wake of the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Ardern raised the potential of a shortened work week and more flexibility around leave in the workplace after meeting with local officials and tourism operators in the North Island-city of Rotorua.

"How can we support New Zealanders to make the most of traveling around the country?" the prime minister said in a Facebook Live video. "Some have been saying, 'Well, if they had a bit more flexibility in terms of their travel and their leave they might be ought to do that.' I've heard lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day week."

The decision on whether to institute a shorter work week is an individual one between employer and employee, according to Ardern. But she encouraged businesses to think about this option, "because it certainly would help tourism all around the country."

The prime minister also pointed to the benefits of working from home, which the coronavirus crisis has shown can drive up productivity.

Last week, the government announced a NZ400 million (about $245 million) Tourism Recovery Fund as part of its broader budget to support the hard-hit industry.

New Zealand's tourism sector contributed more than NZ$16 billion ($9.8 billion) to the country's gross domestic product for the year ending in March 2019, according to Tourism New Zealand. That's 5.8% of total GDP.

The industry also employs nearly 230,000 Kiwis.

The island country with a population of nearly 5 million allowed most businesses to reopen last Thursday after three days without any new COVID-19 cases.

New Zealand received global praise for its swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which consisted of aggressive lockdown measures and travel bans paired with widespread testing and contract tracing.

On April 27, Ardern declared that the country has "won [the] battle" against widespread COVID-19 community transmission. The country's health ministry reported 1,153 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday. The death toll stands at 21.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
coronavirus
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
domestic travel
coronavirus lockdown
shortened work week
Tourism Recovery Fund
COVID-19 pandemic

Related Content

Some Ky Child Care Programs To Resume June 8, Groups Of 50 Or Fewer Can Gather June 29

By 16 hours ago
Screenshot of Governor Andy Beshear's Facebook Live

Governor Andy Beshear said some childcare programs can resume as soon as June 8. Beshear said in-home childcare programs that care for 10 or less children can re-open on the 8th and larger childcare centers will be allowed to open on June 15.

Kentucky’s Rural Health Clinics Will Receive $13 Million For COVID-19 Testing

By 12 hours ago
Official Portrait of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell / mcconnell.senate.gov

Rural health centers across Kentucky are set to receive more than $13 million to increase COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to a statement issued Thursday by U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s office.

How The Coronavirus Has Strained U.K.-China Ties

By 1 hour ago

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping in a gilded, horse-drawn carriage to Buckingham Palace, during a visit that was supposed to symbolize "a new golden era" of closer economic ties between this former empire and the ascendant power in the east.

"The relationship between China and the United Kingdom is now truly a global partnership," the queen declared during a state banquet.

Scientists Warn CDC Testing Data Could Create Misleading Picture Of Pandemic

By 16 hours ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged that it is mixing the results of two different kinds of tests in the agency's tally of testing for the coronavirus, raising concerns among some scientists that it could be creating an inaccurate picture of the state of the pandemic in the United States.