Northwest Tennessee Inmate Dies After Being Subdued By Jail Staff

Credit Facebook / Obion County Sheriff's Office

  The Obion County Sheriff’s Office in northwest Tennessee says an inmate died early Monday morning after he was subdued by jail staff.

The Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post said 37-year-old Sterling Higgins was being transported to the Obion County Law Enforcement Complex at 1:44 a.m. when he became combative and allegedly assaulted jail staff. Jail staff subdued him and then called for an ambulance.

The Sheriff's Office was made aware at 2:52 a.m. that Higgins was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, Tennessee.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were no apparent injuries to either Higgins or the jail staff. Results from an ordered autopsy have yet to be released. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney Tommy Thomas are investigating the death.

Tags: 
Obion County Sheriff's Office
Sterling Higgins
TBI

