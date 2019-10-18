Nuevofest 2019: Calypso, Salsa And Bolero From The Beachers

This past July, the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages day-long concert celebrating Latin American music, was held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Presented by Afrotaino Productions in collaboration with WXPN, where we produce World Cafe, the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Panama. The day-long Latin alternative performances included sets from the punk-inspired Argentinian music of Tall Juan, Puerto Rico's Los Rivera Destino, Argentinian Kevin Johansen, the Afro-Colombian sounds of Yanga and more.

The Beachers, formed in 1966, is a group whose music is inspired by Caribbean rhythms and the musical tradition of Panama. Calypso, salsa and bolero are part of the the band's sound, which remains intact today with five of the band's original members still performing. Watch two songs from the band's live performance on this page.

