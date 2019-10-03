Nuevofest 2019: The Psychedelic Soul Of Lady HD

This past July, the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages concert celebrating Latin American music, was held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Presented by AfroTaino Productions in collaboration with WXPN, the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Columbia, Argentina, Peru and Panama.

The day-long Latin alternative performances included sets from Puerto Rico's Los Rivera Destino, the Afro-Colombian sounds of Yanga, the punk and Argentinian-influenced Tall Juan, Kevin Johansen from Buenos Aires, Argentina and others. The festival included the psychedelic and soul-influenced Lady HD, the Philadelphia-based musical project of singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ciaran Wall and Los Angeles producer Dusty Moon. Wall, who was brought up in a Hispanic home, draws on his Peruvian roots.

Watch Lady HD perform "Relax" in the video above and "Inca Queen" in the video below.

