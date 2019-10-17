Nuevofest 2019: Silvina Moreno Joins Kevin Johansen On "Es Como El Día"

This past July, the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages day-long concert celebrating Latin American music, was held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Presented by Afrotaino Productions in collaboration with WXPN, where we produce World Cafe, the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Panama. The day-long Latin alternative performances included sets from the punk-inspired Argentinian music of Tall Juan, Puerto Rico's Los Rivera Destino, the Afro-Colombian sounds of Yanga and others.

Today, we present Kevin Johansen from Buenos Aires, who was joined on stage by singer Silvina Moreno to perform "Es Como El Día" together. Watch that performance in the video above and song "Guacamole" in the video below.

