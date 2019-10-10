Nuevofest 2019: The Smooth Grooves Of Los Rivera Destino

This past July, World Cafe Live held the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages day-long concert celebrating Latin American music. Presented by Afrotaino Productions in collaboration with WXPN in Philadelphia, where we produce World Cafe, the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Panama.

Los Rivera Destino, whose members have collaborated with Bad Bunny, was one of the many musical highlights. Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras interviewed and played percussion with the band in the green room backstage. You can listen to his coverage of the festival here.

Watch Los Rivera Destino perform "Flor" and "Te Boté" in the video players on the page.

