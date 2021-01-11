Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Officials Say An Investigation Into Insurrection At The U.S. Capitol May Take Weeks By Carrie Johnson • 3 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 11, 2021 4:12 pm Officials say they're weeks away from a full understanding of how rioters may have planned to storm the U.S. Capitol. Dozens of people have been arrested, but the security threat may be far from over. TweetShareGoogle+Email