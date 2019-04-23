Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep1: Showdown in Motown

Brent and Jason kick off Season 5 with a first hand account of the 1967 riots in Detroit, Michigan with guest Jim Woltman. Coming soon in Season 5, we will feature a special live recording event for OKT's 50th episode. Tell us what you think about OKT with comments on iTunes and Instagram.

This episode starts the The Long Lunch segment with some juvenile audio tricks and our Fake History Sponsors include 1914 worm medication for kids and 1898 deer take out food orders. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.