Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep2: The Colonel's Secret Recipe - Blasting the Competition

By Old Kentucky Tales 43 minutes ago

Photo courtesy Of Brent Taylor

Jason and Brent finally discuss a longtime symbol of Kentucky and marketing icon, Col. Harland Sanders.  Born across the river in Indiana in 1890, Sanders went on to start KFC and star in countless commercials and promotions.  Tell us what you think about OKT with comments on iTunes and Instagram.  You can also here us on the Amazon Fire podcast app and at NPR.org. 

This episode features Fake History Sponsors: a 1915 ad for ladies' brassieres and mail order wigs from the 1850's. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

 


Old Kentucky Tales

Related Content

Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep1: Showdown in Motown

By Old Kentucky Tales Apr 23, 2019

Brent and Jason kick off Season 5 with a first hand account of the 1967 riots in Detroit, Michigan with guest Jim Woltman.  Coming soon in Season 5, we will feature a special live recording event for OKT's 50th episode.  Tell us what you think about OKT with comments on iTunes and Instagram. 

This episode starts the The Long Lunch segment with some juvenile audio tricks and our Fake History Sponsors include 1914 worm medication for kids and 1898 deer take out food orders. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

 

 


Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep10: A Very Special Old Kentucky Christmas Special

By Old Kentucky Tales Dec 19, 2018

Jason and Brent add yet another Christmas special for the holiday season and look at the story of an early Kentucky Christmas party and dance, best expressed in the photo here. 

Kidstorians discuss those early McDonald's prices.  And Fake History Sponsors include a gift ad of a rolling stand made for early office machines and an 1898 ad for Christmas Whiskey!  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

  

Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep9: Great Communicator VS. Great Tweetinator - Electoral Eighties Adventure

By Old Kentucky Tales Dec 12, 2018

  

  

In this episode, Brent and Jason look at the electoral shift seen in Kentucky from 1980 to the current era.  Kidstorians discuss those early McDonald's prices.  And Fake History Sponsors include 1984 discounted Christmas merchandise and a breakdancing contest at Walmart, also in 1984.  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep8: They Didn't Censor This World War I Letter

By Old Kentucky Tales Dec 5, 2018

In this episode, Jason and Brent look at a very candid letter written by Thomas Stone, an American soldier on the Western Front in France during World War I.  Fake History Sponsors include an ad for 10 big shows of circuses, menageries, aviaries, aquariums and museums all merged together and traveling the country in 1899.  We also hear a 1950's ad for taking out a loan to go on vacation.  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.   

 