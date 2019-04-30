Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep2: The Colonel's Secret Recipe - Blasting the Competition

Jason and Brent finally discuss a longtime symbol of Kentucky and marketing icon, Col. Harland Sanders. Born across the river in Indiana in 1890, Sanders went on to start KFC and star in countless commercials and promotions. Tell us what you think about OKT with comments on iTunes and Instagram. You can also here us on the Amazon Fire podcast app and at NPR.org.

This episode features Fake History Sponsors: a 1915 ad for ladies' brassieres and mail order wigs from the 1850's. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.