Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep3: The Making of a River Widow

Jason and Brent speak to a new guest, author Ann Creel. Her new book is called The River Widow, about a murder that gets covered up by the 1937 flood. In five weeks, we will release a special live recording event for our 50th episode. OKT is released on Tuesdays and you can add your comments on iTunes and Instagram.

Fake History Sponsors include an ad for the 1875 book exposing the life and escape of Brigham Young's 19th wife. Also included is an old ad for men's chincilla and melton hats and boots. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.