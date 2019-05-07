Related Program: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep3: The Making of a River Widow

By Old Kentucky Tales 1 minute ago

Photo courtesy of Ann Howard Creel

  Jason and Brent speak to a new guest, author Ann Creel.  Her new book is called The River Widow, about a murder that gets covered up by the 1937 flood.  In five weeks, we will release a special live recording event for our 50th episode.  OKT is released on Tuesdays and you can add your comments on iTunes and Instagram.   

Fake History Sponsors include an ad for the 1875 book exposing the life and escape of Brigham Young's 19th wife.  Also included is an old ad for men's chincilla and melton hats and boots.  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

 


Tags: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Related Content

Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep2: The Colonel's Secret Recipe - Blasting the Competition

By Old Kentucky Tales Apr 30, 2019

Jason and Brent finally discuss a longtime symbol of Kentucky and marketing icon, Col. Harland Sanders.  Born across the river in Indiana in 1890, Sanders went on to start KFC and star in countless commercials and promotions.  Tell us what you think about OKT with comments on iTunes and Instagram.  You can also here us on the Amazon Fire podcast app and at NPR.org. 

This episode features Fake History Sponsors: a 1915 ad for ladies' brassieres and mail order wigs from the 1850's. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

 


Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep1: Showdown in Motown

By Old Kentucky Tales Apr 23, 2019

Brent and Jason kick off Season 5 with a first hand account of the 1967 riots in Detroit, Michigan with guest Jim Woltman.  Coming soon in Season 5, we will feature a special live recording event for OKT's 50th episode.  Tell us what you think about OKT with comments on iTunes and Instagram. 

This episode starts the The Long Lunch segment with some juvenile audio tricks and our Fake History Sponsors include 1914 worm medication for kids and 1898 deer take out food orders. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

 

 


Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep10: A Very Special Old Kentucky Christmas Special

By Old Kentucky Tales Dec 19, 2018

Jason and Brent add yet another Christmas special for the holiday season and look at the story of an early Kentucky Christmas party and dance, best expressed in the photo here. 

Kidstorians discuss those early McDonald's prices.  And Fake History Sponsors include a gift ad of a rolling stand made for early office machines and an 1898 ad for Christmas Whiskey!  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

  

Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep9: Great Communicator VS. Great Tweetinator - Electoral Eighties Adventure

By Old Kentucky Tales Dec 12, 2018

  

  

In this episode, Brent and Jason look at the electoral shift seen in Kentucky from 1980 to the current era.  Kidstorians discuss those early McDonald's prices.  And Fake History Sponsors include 1984 discounted Christmas merchandise and a breakdancing contest at Walmart, also in 1984.  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.