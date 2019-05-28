Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep6: Adolph Rupp - A Kentucky Coaching Icon

Brent and Jason are joined by history professor Duane Bolin, who built upon the earlier research he received from his own college professor to write a new book about Adolph Rupp, the famed coach of University of Kentucky basketball. They also listen to another random Long Lunch and discuss Fake History Sponsors such as 1919's Karo Syrup and a 1974 ad for the Dick Smiley Porsche dealership. You can leave comments on Instagram, iTunes, NPR.org or right here. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.
