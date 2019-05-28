Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep6: Adolph Rupp - A Kentucky Coaching Icon

Jason and Brent are joined by McCracken County Library historian Nathan Lynn once again, who brings along some new photos to discuss - this time of 1950s people and places in the Paducah area. They focus especially on the first buildings at our own West Kentucky Community and Technical College. You can check out more many images at our Instagram account. And leave comments on Instagram, iTunes, NPR.org or right here.

This episode features Fake History Sponsors for the 1950s Oldsmobile Rocket 8 and the Bel-Air Drive-In Theatre double feature with Anne Baxter and Clark Gable. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

Here is a previous episode with Nathan about the 1937 flood: https://www.wkms.org/post/old-kentucky-tales-s3-ep7-stranded-jc-penneys-stories-1937-flood-nathan-lynn