Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S6, Ep1: The Father of Ovariotomy

By Old Kentucky Tales

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Brent and Jason diiscuss famed doctor Ephraim McDowell who performed the first successful ovariotomy in 1809 with guest David Heflin adding some medical perspective to this amazing story of the pain and perserverance in frontier medicine from McDowell's own detailed account.  Pictured here is the statue in question during this fairly ridiculous episode.  The Fake History Sponsor is 1920's Asper-Lax and we attempt to perform a scene from the TV show Cannon in a segment called the Great Unknown Kentuckian Acting Showcase.


Old Kentucky Tales

