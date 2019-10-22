Related Program: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S6, Ep2: Field Over Dresden - Held Captive by the Third Reich

By Old Kentucky Tales 1 minute ago

Photo courtesy of American Air Museum

Jason and Brent listen to a fascinating tale told by 97 year old Field McChesney, a World War II radio operator whose B-17 was shot down during the bombing of Dresden.  He parachuted into a small German village, only to be taken as a POW in the last months of the war.  This is a concise account of a young soldier's personal memories of his war experience.  You can read more about McChesney's story at http://www.americanairmuseum.com/person/84635

The Fake History Sponsors are NBA Cigarettes and Moore & Moore Mail Order Whiskies.  We also examine a rarely heard JFK campaign ad.  Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


Tags: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Related Content

Old Kentucky Tales S6, Ep1: The Father of Ovariotomy

By Old Kentucky Tales Oct 15, 2019

Brent and Jason discuss famed doctor Ephraim McDowell who performed the first successful ovariotomy in 1809 with guest David Heflin adding some medical perspective to this amazing story of the pain and perseverance in frontier medicine from McDowell's own detailed account.  Pictured here is the statue in question during this fairly ridiculous episode.  The Fake History Sponsor is 1920's Asper-Lax and we attempt to perform a scene from the TV show Cannon in a segment called the Great Unknown Kentuckian Acting Showcase.  Share comments here or on Apple Podcasts, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep11 Bonus: World War II Stories at the Tuscany Hotel with James Markert

By Old Kentucky Tales Jul 2, 2019

Brent and Jason speak to author James Markert about his new novel called Midnight at the Tuscany Hotel. His latest book is historic fiction, building on personal stories and incorporating magical elements in a very readable style. Markert has guested on the podcast before to discuss his other works. Check out the linked episodes below to hear his two previous appearances. Fake History Sponsors are the 1950s Tele-Tray and Candy Cathartic Cascarets. Share comments here or on Apple Podcasts, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep10: Deprecating Accolades in the Great Depression

By Old Kentucky Tales Jun 27, 2019

Brent, Jason and guest Emma Spychalski discuss a summary of what tourists can expect when visiting Kentucky in 1935. The New Deal's WPA program hired writers for travel information (fair or not) for visiting other states. This episode also features Fake History Sponsors for a county fair with .75mm gunfire for the youngsters and the veggie plate with corn cake and buttermilk at the Atlantic Saloon. Share comments here or at Apple Podcasts, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep9: Can You Make the Grade in 1912 High School?

By Old Kentucky Tales Jun 18, 2019

 

Brent puts Jason and college student John Gordon to the test to see who can pass a Kentucky 1912 high school entrance examination, with too much laughing and something to be learned. This episode also features two new Fake History Sponsors - Herbine Brand Liver Cure and Kellogg's Corn Flakes Burger! And why have you not left a comment right here, on Apple Podcasts or iTunes? OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.