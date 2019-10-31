Old Kentucky Tales S6, Ep3: Don'ts for the Husbands, Don'ts for the Wives

Jason and Brent listen to a fascinating tale told by 97 year old Field McChesney, a World War II radio operator whose B-17 was shot down during the bombing of Dresden.

He parachuted into a small German village, only to be taken as a POW in the last months of the war. This is a concise account of a young soldier's personal memories of his war experience. You can read more about McChesney's story at the American Air Museum in Britain website.

We also examine a rarely heard JFK campaign ad.