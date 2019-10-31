Related Program: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S6, Ep3: Don'ts for the Husbands, Don'ts for the Wives

By Old Kentucky Tales 2 minutes ago

Photo courtesy of Brent Taylor

Brent and Jason review 20 suggestions offered in 1912 Kentucky newspapers for husbands and wives.  The first 10 were presented by Rev. W. W. Bustard, followed later by the second 10 as a direct response composed by Mrs. Myra Strawn Hartshorn.

The Fake History Sponsors are Maloney's Wall Paint and Vaseline Hair Tonic.  We also pick a few random online listeners in a bit of fan appreciation.  Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

 

 


Tags: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Related Content

Old Kentucky Tales S6, Ep2: Field Over Dresden - Held Captive by the Third Reich

By Old Kentucky Tales Oct 22, 2019

Jason and Brent listen to a fascinating tale told by 97 year old Field McChesney, a World War II radio operator whose B-17 was shot down during the bombing of Dresden.  

He parachuted into a small German village, only to be taken as a POW in the last months of the war.  This is a concise account of a young soldier's personal memories of his war experience.  You can read more about McChesney's story at the American Air Museum in Britain website.

The Fake History Sponsors are NBA Cigarettes and Moore & Moore Mail Order Whiskies.  We also examine a rarely heard JFK campaign ad.  Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


Old Kentucky Tales S6, Ep1: The Father of Ovariotomy

By Old Kentucky Tales Oct 15, 2019

Brent and Jason discuss famed doctor Ephraim McDowell who performed the first successful ovariotomy in 1809 with guest David Heflin adding some medical perspective to this amazing story of the pain and perseverance in frontier medicine from McDowell's own detailed account.  Pictured here is the statue in question during this fairly ridiculous episode.  The Fake History Sponsor is 1920's Asper-Lax and we attempt to perform a scene from the TV show Cannon in a segment called the Great Unknown Kentuckian Acting Showcase.  Share comments here or on Apple Podcasts, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep11 Bonus: World War II Stories at the Tuscany Hotel with James Markert

By Old Kentucky Tales Jul 2, 2019

Brent and Jason speak to author James Markert about his new novel called Midnight at the Tuscany Hotel. His latest book is historic fiction, building on personal stories and incorporating magical elements in a very readable style. Markert has guested on the podcast before to discuss his other works. Check out the linked episodes below to hear his two previous appearances. Fake History Sponsors are the 1950s Tele-Tray and Candy Cathartic Cascarets. Share comments here or on Apple Podcasts, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.

Old Kentucky Tales S5, Ep10: Deprecating Accolades in the Great Depression

By Old Kentucky Tales Jun 27, 2019

Brent, Jason and guest Emma Spychalski discuss a summary of what tourists can expect when visiting Kentucky in 1935. The New Deal's WPA program hired writers for travel information (fair or not) for visiting other states. This episode also features Fake History Sponsors for a county fair with .75mm gunfire for the youngsters and the veggie plate with corn cake and buttermilk at the Atlantic Saloon. Share comments here or at Apple Podcasts, iTunes or NPROne. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.