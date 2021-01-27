Related Program: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S7, Ep7: Lincoln Learns Lightning Rods

By Old Kentucky Tales 58 minutes ago

Photo courtesy of Old Kentucky Tales

Jason and Brent recount a simple story of Abraham Lincoln who uses his easy wit to cleverly zing an arrogant vocal competitor. Lincoln's inate cleverness, curiosity and patience come together for a one-liner from the past. The Fake History Sponsors are early ads about Jack Winter clothing and P. U. Major, Attorney At Law, with another classic Driving Tip.

Old Kentucky Tales S7, Ep6: Some Jerk Put An Egg In My Soda

By Old Kentucky Tales Jan 7, 2021

Brent and Jason take a look at the explosion of soda fountains at the turn of the century, when young and old lined the drugstore counter to watch a soda jerk make an egg phosphate or cherry root soda. The Fake History Sponsors are a 1971 microphone to use in your car and The Safer Soda Fountain, with more classic Driving Tips.

  

Old Kentucky Tales S7, Ep5: COVID-1918!

By Old Kentucky Tales Dec 30, 2020

Brent and Jason restarted recording Season 7 with this seemingly obligatory episode on the pandemic, that is, the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic!  They take a quick look at the similarities of that time with life in 2020, with a story of a pastor who defies local stay-at-home orders. The Fake History Sponsors are more old ads(!) with Impregnating Cows, The Artificial Way and 1970's Home Pedicures For Seniors, with another classic Driving Tip.


Old Kentucky Tales S7, Ep4: How Cottage Cheese Saved The World...Twice.

By Old Kentucky Tales Dec 11, 2020

Jason and Brent talk about cottage cheese. Yes, cottage cheese, for the entire episode.  So if you love cottage cheese, if you hate cottage cheese, if you are fascinated by World War 2 food rationing programs or if you have zero else to do, this episode is made for you.  The Fake History Sponsors are 1963's Blood Feast movie and a 1914 bank ad for Valentine's Day, with more Improper Driving PSAs.   This is the last episode recorded before the pandemic hiatus but Season 7 continues on next week with 6 more episodes to go.


Old Kentucky Tales S7, Ep3: The Other Cassius Clay Could Fight, Too!

By Old Kentucky Tales Nov 26, 2020

(This episode was recorded before the early 2020 pandemic hiatus.)  Brent and Jason discuss a tale of early 1800s political fisticuffs involving Kentucky Congressman Cassius Clay, for whom Muhammad Ali's father was named, who then passed his name to his son, the future world famous heavyweight boxing champion.  He changed his name to Muhammad Ali in 1964 when he converted to Islam.  The Fake History Sponsors are 1896's Spiral Fire Escape and Turtle Soup in 1948, with a segment on Improper Driving PSAs.