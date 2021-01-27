Old Kentucky Tales S7, Ep7: Lincoln Learns Lightning Rods

Jason and Brent recount a simple story of Abraham Lincoln who uses his easy wit to cleverly zing an arrogant vocal competitor. Lincoln's inate cleverness, curiosity and patience come together for a one-liner from the past. The Fake History Sponsors are early ads about Jack Winter clothing and P. U. Major, Attorney At Law, with another classic Driving Tip. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.
