Open Senate Race On Tap For Election Day In Tennessee

By 1 hour ago

Credit Sydni Anderson

Tennessee voters are deciding an open race for U.S. Senate after setting an early and absentee voting record ahead of Election Day. 

While many are focusing on the presidential race, the Senate contest to replace retiring Republican Lamar Alexander pits the GOP's Bill Hagerty against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw. She's the first Black woman nominated for statewide office by either major party in Tennessee.

In the only open congressional race, Republican Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Blair Walsingham are vying to replace retiring Republican Rep. Phil Roe in northeastern Tennessee. The state Legislature features several hard-fought defenses for Republicans, who hold supermajorities.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Central time.

Tags: 
2020 general election
Sen. Lamar Alexander
Bill Hagerty
Marquita Bradshaw
Diana Harshbarger
Blair Walzingham
Rep. Phil Roe

Related Content

With Many Campuses Closed, Will College Students Turn Out To Vote?

By Oct 30, 2020

Despite a legacy of low turnout, college students — and young people in general — could be a decisive voting bloc in this election. Already, nearly 5 million Americans, ages 18 to 29, have cast early votes, a far higher number than at this point in 2016.

But will this fall's pandemic campus experience upend optimistic projections for a college student turnout?