Open Senate Race On Tap For Election Day In Tennessee

Tennessee voters are deciding an open race for U.S. Senate after setting an early and absentee voting record ahead of Election Day.

While many are focusing on the presidential race, the Senate contest to replace retiring Republican Lamar Alexander pits the GOP's Bill Hagerty against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw. She's the first Black woman nominated for statewide office by either major party in Tennessee.

In the only open congressional race, Republican Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Blair Walsingham are vying to replace retiring Republican Rep. Phil Roe in northeastern Tennessee. The state Legislature features several hard-fought defenses for Republicans, who hold supermajorities.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Central time.