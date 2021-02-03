As Overdose Deaths Surge, White House Takes Steps To Build Drug Policy Team

By 11 minutes ago
  • President Biden on Wednesday announced more of the team that will tackle the addiction crisis.
    President Biden on Wednesday announced more of the team that will tackle the addiction crisis.
    Evan Vucci / AP
Originally published on February 3, 2021 4:44 pm

President Biden named more of the team that will tackle the addiction crisis on Wednesday while promising a series of policy actions in the first 100 days.

The announcement comes as overdose deaths surge to record levels, topping 81,000 fatalities over the past 12 months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Regina LaBelle, a veteran drug policy expert who served in the Obama administration, was named deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

In a statement, LaBelle said "mounting rates of overdose deaths and untreated addiction are significant challenges" especially at a time when the Biden team faces other major crises.

LaBelle will lead the White House drug policy team until a permanent ONDCP director is named and confirmed by the Senate.

Biden also has yet to name a director of the Food and Drug Administration, but he has named California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to head the Health and Human Services Department.

Becerra, who hasn't been confirmed by the Senate, has been active in the past on opioid issues.

"The president has tabbed the right people," says Reuben Guttman, an expert on drug policy who teaches at Emory Law, responding to the announcement. "But the problem is both ingrained and immense."

Some addiction experts have questioned whether the Biden team has the bandwidth to tackle the addiction crisis while coping with the pandemic and its economic fallout.

In an emailed statement to NPR last week, a White House spokesman said the "country is facing many simultaneous crises and President Biden understands that."

According to Wednesday's announcement, immediate efforts to curb overdose deaths will include a new focus on racial equity in drug policy and expanding access to medications used to treat opioid use disorder.

In its statement, the administration noted two new members of the ONDCP team are themselves in recovery from addiction.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
President Biden
Regina LaBelle
Office of National Drug Control Policy
ONDCP
overdose deaths
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra
Health and Human Services Department
Reuben Guttman
White House
Food and Drug Administration
FDA

Related Content

'A Long Time Coming': Given DHS Warning, A Look At U.S. Domestic Extremism Threats

By 8 hours ago

President Biden is reviewing the U.S. government's response to domestic extremism, including threats that gained traction under President Donald Trump.

Overdose Deaths Hit New Highs As Pandemic Worsens Opioid Crisis

By Suhail Bhat Dec 24, 2020
Suhail Bhat / Ohio Valley Resource

  New federal data shows the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the country’s deadliest 12-month period for drug overdose fatalities, including a sharp increase in overdose deaths in the Ohio Valley. 