Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham Running For Mayor In 2020

Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham is running for mayor in 2020.

Abraham made the announcement Wednesday and said he filled out his letter of intent on Thursday. He said he wanted to make the announcement early so people interested in city government will know his commissioner seat is up for grabs. Abraham said as a commissioner he’s most proud of voting for the community scholarship program.

“That is something that everyone in the room can agree, that education can be a great equalizer,” Abraham said.

Abraham said the program offers a free two-year scholarship at WKCTC for Paducah students with good attendance and no major disciplinary actions. He said he thinks the city needs to be more aware of vocational jobs and training opportunities. He currently serves as Paducah Mayor Pro Tem and has served as commissioner for more than 10 years.