Paducah KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office Reopening

The KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Paducah is reopening, joining six other offices open to handle licensing needs during the coronavirus.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the offices will adhere to Healthy At Work Guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Paducah licensing office services are currently limited to replacement of a lost license, permit or ID card; issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment; and issuance of REAL IDs or standard licenses for new residents or new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing. The office will also issue a REAL ID for any resident or renew credentials with expiration dates between March 18 to July 6 this year.

The office at 2855 Jackson Street, Suite 7, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants can make appointments online at drive.ky.gov.