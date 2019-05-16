Paducah, McCracken County Joins Plan To Create Multi-State Trail

By Hannah Bullard 33 minutes ago

Tennessee RiverLine
Credit Provided / Tennessee RiverLine

  An organization aiming to create a multi-state recreational trail has selected Paducah and McCracken County as one of five communities it plans to partner with.

The Tennessee RiverLine Partnership plans to create a 652-mile trail system stretching from Paducah to Knoxville, Tennessee.

River Discovery Center Executive Director Julie Harris said investments in local and regional trail systems will stimulate new economies and recreational opportunities. Harris said the cost for Paducah in the partnership is minimal, and the only current cost is to host leadership workshops in August.

The long term cost for the project is unknown because of its early stages of concept development. The project comes from the University of Tennessee’s department of Landscape Architecture.

