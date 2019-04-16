Paducah Middle School Students Charged For School Threats

The Paducah Police Department said Tuesday two Paducah Middle School students have been charged for making social media posts threatening to harm others at the school.

The students are each charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony. Paducah Police said one made a threatening post last week. The other made a post Monday.

Police said an investigation found neither student planned to actually harm others. No teachers or students were targeted. The student who made a social media post last week said it was a “joke.”