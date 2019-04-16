Paducah Middle School Students Charged For School Threats

By 16 minutes ago

Paducah Police.
Credit Matt Markgraf / WKMS News

  The Paducah Police Department said Tuesday two Paducah Middle School students have been charged for making social media posts threatening to harm others at the school.

 

The students are each charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony. Paducah Police said one made a threatening post last week. The other made a post Monday.

 

Police said an investigation found neither student planned to actually harm others. No teachers or students were targeted. The student who made a social media post last week said it was a “joke.”

 

 

Tags: 
Paducah
Paducah Middle School
School Threats

Related Content

Paducah Commissioners Approve TIF District For Downtown And Riverfront

By Apr 10, 2019
Taylor Inman / WKMS

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved Tuesday night an ordinance to establish a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District for the downtown and riverfront areas. 

Paducah To Potentially Be Included In Tennessee RiverLine Pilot

By Apr 11, 2019
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

Paducah is pending inclusion in a pilot project for a continuous trail system along the Tennessee River.