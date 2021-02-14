Paducah NWS: Travel To Be "Treacherous" Through Monday Night

A lead forecaster with the National Weather Service of Paducah said a major winter weather storm could dump up to a foot of snow across multiple states through Monday night making travel “treacherous” to nearly impossible.

National Weather Service Lead Forecaster Chris Noles in a virtual call Sunday said the region should see 1-3 inches of snowfall Sunday night, with snowfall of increasing intensity starting late Monday morning that could reach a rate of an inch per hour. Noles said the storm could dump at least six inches of snow and up to a foot in some parts of the region through Monday night, with drier and unusually cold conditions compounding visibility issues.

“The point is, is that the entire area has a probability of eight or more inches. That’s what matters,” Noles said. “With the drier snow that’s anticipated, I think blowing and drifting snow is a definite concern.”

Noles said errands should be wrapped up Sunday night as driving conditions will be extremely dangerous. Sub-zero wind chills are expected throughout the region Tuesday morning with more winter weather anticipated later this week.

The University of Tennessee at Martin, Murray State University, and school districts including Dawson Springs Independent Schools will hold virtual classes for at least Monday due to incoming weather. Murray Independent Schools will be closed due to the winter storm.

A release Sunday from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 stated that its snow and ice teams will be focusing on plowing priority “A” roads including highways, parkways, and other four-lane routes in each county.

See more winter weather updates for our region at the National Weather Service of Paducah’s website.