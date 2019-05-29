Paducah Police Arrest Eight In Undercover Keeton Trafficking Investigation

The Paducah Police Department has arrested eight men after a two-month investigation into drug trafficking by residents of a halfway house.

The men were indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and synthetic drugs. Detectives began the investigation in April after receiving information about illegal drug sales by residents and former residents of Keeton Corrections.

Undercover officers bought drugs from eight men and identified Keeton resident DeAnthony Woods as the main supplier. They seized more than one quarter pound of meth in the investigation. Investigators traced the drugs from Woods to Ralph Gaines Jr. Detectives say Gaines was Woods’ outside source for the drugs.

Police made their final arrest Wednesday. Gaines is the only man arrested with no ties to the halfway house.

Last year, the Kentucky Department of Corrections expanded its public alert system to include Keeton following several inmate escapes. City Commissioner Richard Abraham has previously referred to the facility’s location in a residential area as a “threat.”