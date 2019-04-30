Paducah Police Bomb Squad Disposes Of Explosive Item Near Local Business

The Paducah Police Bomb Squad was called Tuesday morning to dispose of a potentially explosive substance located near a local business.

Police said in a release they were called at 7:41 a.m. to Midwest Block & Brick at 1001 Estelle St. after a suspicious item was found at an out-building next to the property.

The business was evacuated and surrounding streets were blocked off for about an hour. The bomb squad identified the item as a tube of Thermex, a binary explosive. The tube was disposed of safely.