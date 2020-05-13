Paducah Police Investigating Suspected Homicide

By 45 minutes ago

Credit Matty Ring / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Paducah Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of a Paducah woman.

PPD said officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 12 to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Harrison Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman lying dead in the yard of a residence and a male suspect fleeing on a bicycle. 

 

PPD said the suspect fled from officers when they tried to stop him but he was caught on 12th Street, just a few blocks from the scene.

 

PPD said the investigation is in the “very early stages.”

 

Tags: 
paducah police department
homicide
Harrison Street
Fountain Avenue
12th Street

Related Content

Paducah Police D.A.R.E. Officers Utilize Social Media To Maintain Student Connection

By Mar 23, 2020
Screenshot from Paducah Police Department Kentucky Facebook Page

A western Kentucky police department’s officers have taken to social media in an effort to keep in touch with their community’s youth. Paducah Police Department (PPD) shared its first video Friday, with a promise of more to come “every few days.”