Paducah Police Investigating Suspected Homicide

The Paducah Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of a Paducah woman.

PPD said officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 12 to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Harrison Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman lying dead in the yard of a residence and a male suspect fleeing on a bicycle.

PPD said the suspect fled from officers when they tried to stop him but he was caught on 12th Street, just a few blocks from the scene.

PPD said the investigation is in the “very early stages.”