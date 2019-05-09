Paducah Police: Person Injured In Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound At Mercy Health

Paducah Police said a person shot themself after walking into Mercy Health Hospital Thursday.

The department said in a release and on social media there was no active shooter at the hospital after the “situation appeared to be someone with a self inflicted gunshot wound.”

Chief Brian Laird said it’s hard to say whether or not the public was endangered during this incident, but says the person who brought the weapon into the hospital “didn’t turn the gun on anyone else.”

He said the person was admitted to the emergency room after the incident.

The individual’s identity and any update as to their condition have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.