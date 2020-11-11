Paducah Public Schools To Continue Virtual Learning Through Thanksgiving Break

Paducah Public Schools has announced the district is extending virtual learning through Thanksgiving break.

A statement issued Wednesday said around 30 employees have had “COVID related issues or quarantines,” including Superintendent Donald Shively.

The statement said school officials made the call at the recommendation of the Purchase District Health Department.

McCracken County is classified by the state as a “red zone” with critical COVID spread. The county had 62.5 daily cases per 100,000 people on average, as of Wednesday.

The district made the move to all-virtual learning on Nov. 5, following the lead of other school districts including Murray Independent Schools and Calloway County Schools.

The meal delivery service “Tornado Takeout” will continue delivering meals every Thursday. Delivery times and locations are on the district website.