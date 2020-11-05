Paducah Public Schools To Move To All-Virtual Instruction

Paducah Public Schools in a release Thursday said the district will move to all-virtual instruction starting Friday, as recommended by the Purchase District Health Department.

With a recent increase in COVID-19 cases within McCracken County, the district considered moving to all-virtual instruction on Oct. 28, but waited to finalize the decision until after consulting with the Purchase District Health Department.

All-virtual learning at Paducah Public Schools will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 6, to Nov. 13.

The release also states the district will communicate Friday whether postseason extra-curricular activities will go ahead as planned.

The decision to stay all-virtual or return to in-person learning is a week-to-week decision, and the district will announce plans for the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 20 after consulting with local health on Nov. 13.

Parents and guardians should continue to watch for additional information from the district’s communication channels, including KINVO and Microsoft Teams.

The “Tornado Takeout” food service will continue to deliver meals once a week on Thursdays, and six days of meals are provided for children 18 years old or younger. Information on delivery times and locations is available on the district web site.