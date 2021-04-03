Pandemic Has Strengthened Faith For Some

When Sacramento State University classes went online because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, 19 year-old Nicole Oneto moved back in with her parents about an hour south of Fresno, Calif.

"I was brought back into this bubble again," says Oneto about feeling isolated in her rural hometown of Woodlake. She lives on 10 acres and doesn't share some of the worldviews of her neighbors.

So earlier this year, after months back at home, she decided to start logging into the Sunday church services at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, where her grandparents attend.

"It's helped break out of that feeling of being so stuck," Oneto says.

One of the Unitarian church's ministers, Rev. Dr. Roger Jones, says Oneto is just one of the young adults who has been attending services more regularly during the pandemic.

While the congregation's overall membership is about the same as before COVID-19, people have been more engaged with the church, attending more small group sessions and weeknight prayer services.

"This sort of slowed-down pace of life," says Jones, "has enabled people to sort of check out places where they can explore the depth of their own souls and where they can connect with other people and affirm values that are deeply important to them."

The strong activity at the Unitarian church, albeit online, is reflective of a more widespread phenomenon among Americans during the pandemic.

In a Pew Research Center poll conducted over the summer, nearly three in 10 Americans said the pandemic has strengthened their faith.

People who were already very religious were most likely to say they were feeling more spiritual during the pandemic, according to the survey.

Forty-five percent of people whose faith was already important to them said they were feeling more religious, the poll showed, versus 11% of people for whom religion has traditionally been less important.

Overall, only about 4% of Americans polled said their faith was weaker because of the virus.

At the Unitarian Church, all services have been online since March 2020 when widespread shutdowns began to close houses of worship around the country.

On a recent Tuesday night service via Zoom, about three dozen people were logged-in, listening to hymns led by a pianist who played from her home.

The regular mid-week services started at the beginning of the pandemic shutdown. Jones says, no more than 12 people would typically show up for occasional mid-week services prior to concerns over COVID-19.

"If we had a weeknight service that you had to drive to and you had to drive home in the dark from, we wouldn't have thirty five people," he says. He points out that his congregation now has more small group gatherings online than it ever had in person pre-pandemic.

Jones has noticed that young adults like Nicole Oneto have been attending more regularly.

"The aspect of community care, that's what really drew me in," says Oneto. She wasn't raised with religion, but says she's always been curious about it.

"Being at home," she says, "has been a time of reflection."

Oneto says she feels like a very different person than the day she returned to her parent's house from Sacramento. "Definitely for the better."

More participation and interest from young adults during the pandemic is also something Imam Amr Dabour has noticed. He's one of the leaders at the SALAM Islamic Center in Sacramento.

"I have seen a lot of people coming back to God in a way," he says of the people who have reached out to him over the past year. He notes many are turning to their faith to help explain COVID-19.

"They are trying to make sense," Dabour says, of "this hidden enemy there that is sweeping the whole world." He recalls congregants asking him if the virus is a message from God. He describes their concern as "anxiety that's mixed with calmness."

Spending more time alone, and pondering mortality, has brought Ras Siddiqui into a more spiritual space. The lifelong Muslim says faith helped him cope with the death of his mother during the past year. But he says one person's stronger faith is not necessarily something that's visible to others.

"It's what the heart and mind processes, not necessarily what the body shows," Siddiqui says. "Some people become more dogmatic, and they're into the rituals. And that's fine. I think belief is deeper."

Historically, people have turned to religion in times of crisis, says Catherine Brekus, a professor at Harvard Divinity School.

"In most of those cases the interest did not continue, Brekus says. "So these tend to be sort of short lived moments of more intense religiosity that then fade away."

She sites the Great Depression, World War 2 and Sept. 11 as just a few examples.

But student Nicole Oneto believes her spiritual path is becoming clearer, in part because the pandemic has given her a chance to slow down and reflect on bigger ideas this past year.

Now, Oneto's joining the Unitarian church as one of its newest members. When the threat of COVID-19 lifts, she plans to attend services in person after she returns to Sacramento to finish college.

"I'm really jumping in head first."



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

If a cat or dog shares your domicile, I'll venture a guess that you don't refer to the four-footed family member who licks your face, naps in your lap, sleeps on your bed and inhales the residence of your dirty socks as if they were saturated with rose petals as it. You probably call them by a name and refer to them as he or she and various nicknames inspired by their personality and habits and, for that matter, yours.

A group of more than 80 people with an interest in animal welfare, including Dr. Jane Goodall, have signed a letter calling on the editors of the Associated Press Stylebook to change their guidance so that animals in news stories would be identified as she/her/hers and he/him/his when their sex is known, regardless of species, and the gender-neutral they or he/she or his/hers when their sex is unknown.

News organizations, including this one, often follow the guidance of the AP Stylebook. The signatories of this letter hope that when we write about animals in zoos, shelters, fields, farms, forests, seas, slaughterhouses and labs, they are recognized as living beings who feel hunger, fear, happiness and pain.

It would mean writing sentences like, the rat was injected with virus, or the deer was struck by the car, and he, she or they died - not it.

The proposed change might seem difficult to imagine right now, but consider how the care we take with personal pronouns for humans has changed over the past several years.

Ben Dreyer, copy chief at Random House and author of the bestselling "Dreyer's English: An Utterly Correct Guide To Clarity And Style," says these changes remind us that thoughtful adjustments to our language don't have to wait for a stylebook. Writers should write the way they see fit, he told us, and the changes they wish to affect either will or won't be embraced broadly. The so-called genderless he, for instance, is now overwhelmingly a thing of the past because writers have abandoned it.

Laura Hillenbrand, author of "Seabiscuit" and other bestselling books, told us that if we don't refer to animals in personal terms, we open ourselves to abusing, neglecting and exploiting creatures whose capacity for suffering is no less than our own. People and animals share an immense capacity to feel, she says. We form beautiful, profound relationships with them, and we justly place animals on a moral plane alongside ourselves and far above that of the cinder block or the hubcap, the things we call it.

Referring to animals in personal terms may help us recognize how much of life we share.

